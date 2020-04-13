Valley fitness class FIT4MOM moves online

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With gyms closed and people staying at home near the refrigerator all day, staying in shape has now become even more of a challenge for many of us.But one Valley mom is working to keep customers fit while also keeping her business afloat.Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the north Fresno based FIT4MOM franchise was thriving.Owner Alexandra Lindstrom says they had more than 50 moms registered for their three programs specializing in prenatal and postnatal wellness for women.They offer group exercise and social events for children.Between social distancing and 'shelter in place' recommendations, Lindstrom knew she'd have to adjust her routine."Normally we encourage mom-to-mom connection - high-fives, sitting in close proximity and kids parking the kids next to each other in the stroller," said Lindstrom.Taking change in stride, moms now meet virtually.Lindstrom's goal is to bring a sense of connection in a time of isolation."They're not getting out of the house but it gives them a reason to get up and change their clothes, brush their teeth and get up and maintain that routine," she said.Embarking on her second year, Lindstrom was set to open a new location this month."With the shelter in place with COVID-19 that just stopped us dead in our tracks. I've had more than half of my members put their account on hold," she said.Lindstrom said she's still waiting to hear back from her small business loan application as her overhead stays the same regardless."I'm devastated. I'm worried that if this goes on much longer, I'm going to run out of my savings and I won't be able to pay my employees my franchise dues or services," she said.Typically a membership runs $59 per month. Right now, for $30, you can try a month-long virtual pass that includes unlimited access to the website, live morning workouts, and a once per week virtual playgroup for kids.