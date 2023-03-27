Non-profits give back to Tulare County flood victims

Two organizations stepped up to help flood victims in Lindsay Sunday, providing necessities to those in need.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The food distribution is a blessing. Because now we know we can get some help and we know that there's not only help for food but other items, other things that we need," said Lindsay resident Teresa Zamarripa.

She came to the distribution on Saturday afternoon. Zamarripa said Lewis Creek flooded her home. She's devastated to see water around her house. Zamarripa said she didn't think the storm would be this bad.

"We were starting to lose hope and we knew we had to get prepared, and we were still not prepared," said Zamarripa.

Thankfully, sandbags helped divert water from getting inside her home.

"Whenever there is a need in the community, we're there to help," said Becky Moser with Rotary International District 5230.

She said the need hit close to home this time.

"A lot of our friends, our family, our community members have been affected by the recent floods," said Moser.

Moser says the club decided to team up with Global Empowerment Mission.

Elizabeth Jernberg with the international organization says there was a huge demand for help in Tulare County.

"From what we counted so far; I think we'll go well over two thousand families today. And hopefully another two tomorrow," said Jernberg.

Jernberg says they will have another day of distribution for families on Monday at 10 a.m.

For more information on how to help, click here.

