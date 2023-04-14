Real Housewives star and local organizations give back to Tulare County flood victims

Over a dozen volunteers across two organizations are gearing up for this weekend's distribution to families impacted by flood waters in Lindsay and nearby communities.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over a dozen volunteers across two organizations are gearing up for this weekend's distribution to families impacted by flood waters in Lindsay and nearby communities.

Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, and the Lindsay Foothill Rotary Club have gathered hundreds of household items to give away.

They've also partnered with Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Initiative to provide 250 mattresses.

"We just want them to know that we are here, we care and we want to do what we can to make it better and help them get back into recovery," said Becky Moser, Central California's Rotary District Governor.

The rotary's disaster relief fund raised over $60,000.

Ana Carretero is the current treasurer and previous president of the Lindsay Foothill Rotary Club.

She is also a Tulare County native and has a special place in her heart for her neighbors in need.

"It's emotional and I am fortunate enough that it hasn't happened to me but I'm glad that I am here for them," mentioned Ana.

The distribution is open to anyone living in impacted areas- according to the Cal Fire map found here.

People in red and orange zones are eligible for one mattress and 20 items.

All others can take 20 items.

Proof of address is required.

This is Phase 2 of the non-profits' distribution.

During Phase 1, people were given clothes and hygiene supplies.

"It's really heart-wrenching. A lot of people came through and said they were living in their cars because they couldn't get back into their homes. We heard of a community that was living under bridges," explained Becky.

For members of Elizabeth Jernbergs' team, being displaced due to a natural disaster is something they've personally been through before.

They are all survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.

"The kind of love that is bestowed on us from that group is something that I just want to keep giving and I feel blessed to be able to be in the position to do so," Elizabeth expressed.

The goal is to host a third phase to distribute items that can help rebuild homes and structures.

Students from Lindsay High School will help during the distribution this weekend.

They'll be given out Saturday at the Lindsay Corporation Yard located at 476 Mount Vernon in Lindsay.

The event will run from 9 am to pm.

If you would like to donate or volunteer visit here.

Organizers say disaster victims are often overwhelmed with joy and gratitude when they receive this type of support.