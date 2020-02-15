u.s. & world

Mom speaks out after Florida school asks police to escort 6-year-old to mental health facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 6-year-old's mom is speaking out after her daughter was escorted out of her Florida school, into a police car and committed to a mental health facility, where she stayed for two days.

Martina Falk said she felt angry and disappointed.

"But I think the biggest emotion I felt was helpless," she said.

She said school staff called Tuesday and said her daughter Nadia, who has special needs, was throwing chairs and having a tantrum.

Then, the school reportedly called a licensed medical health counselor who invoked the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for the involuntary detention of someone deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Yet body cam video shows officers questioning the school's decision.

"I think they're pushing her buttons because when I got there, she's been so cooperative with me, talking and sat down ... She's perfect cause she is fine. There is nothing wrong with her," the officer is heard saying.

Now, Nadia's mom is demanding answers.

"There are so many parents who feel helpless, who feel the same way that I feel ... and I'm not going to give up until I get justice," Falk said.

Her attorney also said they are considering legal action, saying the school violated Nadia's civil rights.

In a statement, Duval County Public Schools told ABC News its staff followed procedure and acted lawfully, adding that "the police officers were not present during the events which motivated the school to call child guidance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaspecial needs childrenschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News