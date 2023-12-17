Hospitalizations rise in Fresno County, officials urge precaution during holidays

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We're definitely seeing an increase in hospitalizations across the county," said Mato Parker, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Fresno Co. Public Health.

Influenza, COVID-19 and, RSV cases are continuing to increase across the region.

Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Mato Parker says this rise is common during this season.

"Typically in the colder months we do see an increase in respiratory illness. And we are seeing that here in the central valley, along with other types of illnesses, and of course, our trauma that we see normally in the valley," said Parker.

Parker adding as hospitalizations increase, his department works closely with other counties and the California Department of Public Health to make any changes need to provide the best care for patients who need help.

Health officials warning extra precaution if you have underlying health conditions.

"Particularly if you are over 65, you are at the highest risk of having some of those bad outcomes from these viruses, it can sneak up on you, and potentially take your life, so go to your doctor, get tested, know what you have so you can get treatment," said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Cohen also says its the first time in history there are vaccines for all three viruses.

"We are still at the beginning of flu season so get your updated flu shot, and start getting your updated COVID shot, we are going to be seeing more and more virus over the next few weeks and into January so never too late to protect yourself," said Cohen.

Urgent care can be another option for treatment during the holiday season when emergency rooms are impacted.

Fresno County public health says its important to know when to seek one or the other.

You can find more information HERE about urgent care, emergency rooms and Telehealth.

