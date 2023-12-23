Now may be the best time for a flu shot amid a rise in cases nationwide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you're making your lists and checking them twice, you may want to add "get a flu shot."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cases of the flu are on the rise across the nation and as of Thursday, Fresno County Public Health reported four flu-related deaths with a fifth pending.

The health department and CVS are encouraging everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated.

"What the vaccines do-they protect against the virus," CVS Health district leader, Bobby Dhaliwal said. "It's going to help your body make an immunity against the virus."

CVS offers Covid-19, flu, RSV and many other vaccinations at their locations-some even free of charge.

"It's really important, especially with the holidays coming, the new year coming, you protect yourself, your loved ones. Think about it right-you're going to have gatherings with grandparents and grandkids. There's a lot of chance of transmission so we want to make sure you stay protected."

CVS patient, Larry Gardener, got his Covid vaccine Friday morning and told action news he and his wife try to stay on top of their vaccinations, especially ahead of holiday travel.

"I think it's a healthy, safe thing to do," Gardener said.

If you want to get a flu shot or other vaccination, you can make appointments online, in person, over the phone or even walk in without an appointment.

"For the flu, the variant changes every year so there's going to be a new vaccine every year so it's going to help," Dhaliwal said. "It takes anywhere from seven to fourteen days to build that immunity so you want to get it as soon as possible, especially going into the holidays and the New Year."

Even though Christmas is before that seven to fourteen day window, health officials say it is still important to get your flu shot ahead of the new year.

"The key thing to know about the flu is-it's going to go on," Dhaliwal explained. "Flu season is peaking now. It'll peak December to February and sometimes can go as far as May."

On top of getting a flu shot, it's important to wash your hands regularly, cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing and use hand sanitizer.