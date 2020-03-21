Coronavirus

Central Valley food banks asking for help during COVID-19 outbreak

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As folks are left without a job, many are wondering how to feed their family.

They're turning to the food bank for help, but the increase in demand is making it harder to keep shelves stocked.

"We have significantly less food than we normally have," says Kym Dildine with the Central California Food Bank.

The Central California Food Bank helps put food on the table for thousands of families in need, but now, they need the community's help to put food on their empty shelves.

"That need is increasing dramatically, and we're having a hard time keeping up just due to the financial constraints," Dildine said.

As businesses are forced to closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, many employees are now without work.

Many who've never needed help from a food bank are turning to them in need, but Dildine says food going faster than it's coming into the warehouse.

"At most distributions this week, they're getting a 50-percent increase to their numbers," Dildine said.

The Merced County Food Bank is also seeing the same problem.
Joseph Hypes says the food bank remains in business, but with the lack of excess supply, they've had to make some changes.

"The side door is where the public could come and get food because of the shortage of food," Hypes said. "We have to close that door so we can get food to the public. Senior citizens are getting more difficult for us to reach right now. Many assisted livings and retirement communities are in severe lockdown, which restricts our access to them."

Help could be on the way. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of the California National Guard to help distribute food at food banks.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

Both Dildine and Hypes say now, they need help from the community in the form of donations and volunteers.

"We're fundraising, fundraising monetary donations to the community and asking for help," Hypes said.

Dildine says they just purchased a $250,000 worth of food, hoping, for now, that will help keep families fed throughout the Central Valley.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnomercedcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusfood bankdonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News