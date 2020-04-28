Simple Solutions: Staying active during COVID-19 quarantine

Many people are finding comfort in binging on junk food during these stressful times. But how can you avoid gaining the COVID 15 pounds?First, stay hydrated. A study out of the University of Michigan found that poor hydration is associated with higher body mass index and filling up on water can prevent overeating."The other thing is to make sure that you're getting good nutrition," says Ronan Factora MD, Geriatrics Specialist at Cleveland Clinic.Unhealthy junk food may provide comfort, but there are some healthy foods that can as well! Try wild salmon, dark chocolate, and eggs to boost your mood without expanding your waistline.Just because the gym is closed doesn't mean you can't workout.Go on daily walks or join a virtual cardio or yoga class, and exercises such as burpees, lunges, and push-ups can also help you keep off those pounds without any gym equipment."It's never too late to make those changes that are going to keep you healthy," Dr. Factora said.Not just now, but years later.