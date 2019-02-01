FOOD & DRINK

Beer lovers line up for Pliny the Younger IPA at Russian River Brewing Company in Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Beer lover rejoice! Pliny the Younger is making its 2019 debut today. Beer geeks are lining up at the Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Beer lover rejoice! Pliny the Younger is making its 2019 debut today. Beer geeks are lining up at the Russian River Brewing Company.

This is the 15th release of Pliny the Younger, and just like in years past it will only be available for two weeks.

The Pliny Pilgrims are allowed in the tasting room for three hours. They can have three rounds and then they're out. This beer is not sold in cans or bottles -- it is only on draft, so you can only drink it at the brewery.

The Sonoma County brewery is doubling production and is making it available on tap in two locations this year: the original spot in Santa Rosa and a new taproom in Windsor.

The beer brings an estimated $5 million in business to the city of Santa Rosa. But this isn't that profitable for the brewer; this beer is expensive to make and time-consuming, so that's why we only get it for two weeks.

The Russian River Company has released details for beer lovers on the Pliny the Younger release. Here are other possible locations where you can find the beer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbeerbusinesscraft beerbreweryalcoholeventsSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Top pizza choices in Fresno for takeout and dining in
Girl Scouts prepare for cookie sales this weekend
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Fresno's best Chinese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Bay Area celebrity chef faces threats, backlash following MAGA cap ban
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
3-year-old boy missing in the woods for two days visits deputies who found him
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
Man dies from gunshot wound after being found unconscious on southwest Fresno sidewalk
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old appear in court
Shocking video shows armed robbery in Tulare County
Show More
3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses
Possible hike in utility rates in Fresno
Man arrested after killing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
More News