Food & Drink

Beyond Meat: Try it free at Carl's Jr., Del Taco on Friday

If you've been wanting to taste the plant-based Beyond Meat, you can try it for free Friday at Carl's Jr. and Del Taco.

You can get a free "Beyond Famous Star with Cheese" at participating Carl's Jr. restaurants.

Also, some Del Taco locations will be giving away Beyond Tacos.

You can get more details on the giveaway on Beyond Meat's website.

The food giveaways are to celebrate Beyond Meat's launch Thursday on the stock market.

Investors in the El Segundo-based company include Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthvegetablefast food restauranttacosburgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News