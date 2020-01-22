Jon Bon Jovi launches 1st JBJ Soul Kitchen on a college campus at Rutgers University-Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Rock star Jon Bon Jovi was on hand in New Jersey Wednesday for the opening of the new JBJ Soul Kitchen at Rutgers University-Newark, the first of his non-profit restaurant chain to be located on a college campus.Officials say one in three students attending a four-year college struggle with the issue of food insecurity, and more than 50 percent of students at the Rutgers-Newark campus have exceptional financial need.As such, the campus community is rallying to find unique ways to remove food insecurity as a hurdle in student achievement.JBJ Soul Kitchen, a community restaurant that serves healthy meals to paying and in-need customers, partnered with campus food service provider Gourmet Dining to introduce what it calls an innovative approach to addressing food insecurity on campus.Everyone has access to the same three-course meal, regardless of their socioeconomic situation.Students and faculty alike can "pay it forward" by making a minimum donation of $12 and swiping an extra meal for non-paying diners.Those unable to pay are invited to learn how they can be part of the JBJ Soul Kitchen RU-N community by volunteering at the restaurant or elsewhere on campus.Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea were joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Nancy Cantor, and Gourmet Dining President Michael Frungillo at the opening ceremony.