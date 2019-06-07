Food & Drink

Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney foodies, get ready to take your Dole Whip game to another level this summer.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat will soon be able to enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.

Beginning this Friday, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridatheme parkwhat's trendingsummerbuzzworthycookieswinedessertsu.s. & worlddisney world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News