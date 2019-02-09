CHIPOTLE

Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature

Chipotle is testing out a new feature to make it easier to take home that burrito bowl.

The restaurant is adding drive-thru pickup lanes called "Chipotlanes" in several markets across the United States.


Customers order online but instead of walking inside to pick up their order they can drive up and stay in the car.

So far, no " Chipotlanes" have launched in California but if they prove to be successful in other markets the company plans to expand them.

