Craving bubble tea? Here are Merced's top 3 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea outlets in Merced, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Donut King's
Photo: donut king's/Yelp
Topping the list is Donut King's. Located at 260 W. Main St., Suite A, the spot to score doughnuts, sandwiches and bubble tea is the highest rated spot of its kind in Merced, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.
2. Em-tea
Photo: yinja l./Yelp
Next up is Em-Tea, situated at 3570 G St. With four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the tea room, which offers bubble tea, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Quickly
Photo: shitong h./Yelp
Quickly, located at 731 E. Yosemite Ave., Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bubble tea, juice and smoothies and desserts four stars out of 63 reviews.
