Crispy beef, chow mein and more at Clovis's top 4 Chinese spots

Tsing-tao.| Photo: Katherine C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a superior stir fry near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese places around Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings for soup, noodles and more.

1. Tsing-tao Chinese Restaurant



Photo: Food E./Yelp

First up is Tsing-Tao Chinese Restaurant, situated at 711 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101. With four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its sizzling rice soup, crispy beef and honey walnut shrimp.

The family-owned restaurant gets top marks from Yelpers for flavor, freshness, portions, service and affordability. It does not deliver, but does provide catering and accept take-out orders.

2. China Chef



Photo: Jay L./Yelp

China Chef, located at 1187 N. Willow Ave., Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dine-in, takeout and delivery joint four stars out of 123 reviews.

Reviewers recommend the egg drop soup and pork chow mein, and praise the restaurant's friendly service and good prices.

3. Tin Tin Restaurant



Photo: Jett k./Yelp

Next up, Tin Tin Restaurant is another go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. In addition to popular classics like honey walnut shrimp and broccoli beef, the family-style restaurant offers an extensive vegetarian menu. Head over to 2794 Willow Ave. to see for yourself.

4. China Town



Photo: Hanfon C./Yelp

Last but not least, check out China Town, which has earned four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find this primarily take-out spot, which also has some dine-in seating, at 2220 Herndon Ave., Suite 106 if you want to try its popular sweet and sour pork or orange chicken
