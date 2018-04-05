Disneyland Resort announces plans to offer mobile ordering from anywhere across the park

Disney Parks announced plans Thursday to offer a new mobile ordering service at the Disneyland Resort.
In a post on the Disney Parks blog the Resort says by using the new mobile ordering service, guests will be able to easily search for a participating location, select an arrival time window for pickup, choose items from the menu and place their order. Guests notify the restaurant of their arrival on the app and within minutes, an app notification indicates the meal is ready to pick up at a designated window - without ever waiting in line to order and pay.
The blog post says more details will come out soon, including which guest favorite locations will be featured.
Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
fooddisneylandonline shoppingcaliforniaDisneyland
