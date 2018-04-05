CALIFORNIA

Disneyland Resort announces plans to offer mobile ordering from anywhere across the park

James W Jakobs
Disney Parks announced plans Thursday to offer a new mobile ordering service at the Disneyland Resort.

In a post on the Disney Parks blog the Resort says by using the new mobile ordering service, guests will be able to easily search for a participating location, select an arrival time window for pickup, choose items from the menu and place their order. Guests notify the restaurant of their arrival on the app and within minutes, an app notification indicates the meal is ready to pick up at a designated window - without ever waiting in line to order and pay.

The blog post says more details will come out soon, including which guest favorite locations will be featured.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddisneylandonline shoppingcaliforniaDisneyland
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News