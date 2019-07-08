Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

RELATED:
Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House
EMBED More News Videos

Controversial 'Save Chick-Fil-A' bill passes in Texas House.



Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
EMBED More News Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts



Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodchick fil afree stuffcostumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News