Eat, drink and be happy: Central Fresno's 5 most popular destinations

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Central Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Chef Paul's Cafe
Photo: Monique P./Yelp
Topping the list is soul food spot Chef Paul's Cafe, which offers comfort food -- think fried chicken, greens, ribs, macaroni and cheese, fried okra, cornbread, cobblers and more.
Located at 952 F St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Photo: jennifer w.Yelp
Next up is Mediterranean Grill & Cafe, situated at 1031 U St. With 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Fan favorites include the Lebanese chicken and rice plate, the Mediterranean burger, and the gyro. If you're craving something sweet, try the baklava.
3. Umi Sushi
Photo: linda c./Yelp
Sushi bar and Japanese restaurant Umi Sushi is another top choice in Central Fresno. Yelpers give the business, located at 2321 Kern St., 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews.
4. La Elegante Taqueria
Photo: armando q./Yelp
La Elegante Taqueria, a Mexican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 192 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1423 Kern St. to see for yourself.
The eatery's tacos have received rave reviews.
5. Valparaiso Cafe & Roastery
Photo: brian s./Yelp
Check out Valparaiso Cafe & Roastery, which has earned five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the coffee roastery at 700 Van Ness Ave.
The cafe has a long menu -- like 19 hot drink choices and 13 cold options -- and it also sells loose leaf tea and roasted coffee beans. Valparaiso is also available to cater corporate meetings and large-scale events.