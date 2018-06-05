FOOD & DRINK

First look: the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Fresno

Wingstop. | Photo: Wingstop/Yelp

Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Fresno? From a petite burger parlor to a better vision venue, read on to see the freshest recent arrivals.

Burgerim



Photo: Joanna S./Yelp

New to 228 E. River Park Circle in Woodward Park, this is the first of two planned Fresno-area Burgerim locations. The fast-casual gourmet burger chain specializes in small burgers slightly bigger than a slider, with many options for customization like dry-aged beef, wagyu beef patties and more.

According to its website, the second outpost at 570 Clovis Ave., is expected to open soon.

Wingstop



Photo: Wingstop/Yelp
Wingstop is a Texas-based international fast-food chain specializing in fried chicken wings. The new location at 3244 E. Tulare St. in Roosevelt is its fourth storefront in Fresno.

Customers can order their chicken as classic wings, boneless wings, or tenders, and choose from a dozen different flavors like garlic parmesan, hickory smoked barbecue, and spicy Korean.

Stanton Optical



Photo: Stanton Optical/Yelp

Stanton Optical, an optometry office providing eye exams, glasses, contacts and more, is now open in east Fresno at 4846 E. Kings Canyon Road. The national chain for affordable eyewear has one existing location in Fresno, and offers specials like an exam and two pairs of glasses for $59.95.
