Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce

Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.

Last month, we told you about Heinz's two mayonnaise mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust.

Now, the company has introduced a third combo: Kranch.

The mashup features ketchup and ranch.



"Heinz slowly revealed Kranch sauce, a mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch for condiment lovers everywhere. With Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue in the condiment mashups spread, there's a combination for every sauce fanatic to try," said the company.

