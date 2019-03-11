Here are Fresno's top 4 Indian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants to meet your needs.
1. Standard Sweets and Spices
Photo: Marinette C./Yelp
Topping the list is Standard Sweets and Spices. Located at 1819 E. Dakota Ave. in East Central Fresno, the grocery store and restaurant is the highest rated place to get Indian food in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp.
2. Star Indian Cuisine and Sweets Center
Photo: John J./Yelp
Next up is Northwest Fresno's Star Indian Cuisine and Sweets Center, situated at 5348 W. Spruce Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bollywood Indian Street Food
Photo: Lisa D./Yelp
Northeast Fresno's Bollywood Indian Street Food, located at 7059 N. Cedar Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews.
4. Indian Kebab Palace
Photo: Casey H./Yelp
Indian Kebab Palace, a bar and Indian restaurant that offers kebabs and more in Northeast Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 216 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 103, to try it for yourself.
---
