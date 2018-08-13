Kebabs, pita and more: The 4 best Persian places in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Persian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Diana's
Photo: Mayra P./Yelp
Topping the list is Diana's. Located at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106 in Bullard, it's the highest rated Persian restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers give high marks to Diana's for its lamb chops and its lulu kebab, made of barbecued seasoned ground beef served with onion, bell pepper and parsley. For a sweet end to the meal, multiple reviewers recommend its house-made saffron ice cream.
2. Caspian Grill
Photo: Jose N./Yelp
Next up is Roosevelt's Caspian Grill, situated at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for the generous portions of its takes on chicken kebab and koobideh kebab platters, served with grilled tomatoes, peppers and rice.
The restaurant also serves salads and sandwiches, including a popular tri-tip sandwich.
3. Kabob Land
Photo: Raja T./Yelp
The Woodward Park area's Kabob Land, located at 1540 E. Nees Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Persian joint 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews. The spot also does catering, and after dining hours are over, it serves as the space for a hookah lounge.
Reviewers praise the sultani beef plate: a combination of beef tenderloin and ground beef skewers served with pita bread, a grilled tomato and hummus, rice or grilled vegetables.
4. Amir's Shish Kebob
Photo: T R./Yelp
Last but not least, Amir's Shish Kebob, a Persian spot in Bullard, is another well-loved go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Customers praise the freshness of the food and the exceptional service of Amir, the owner. Head over to 2023 W. Bullard Ave. to see for yourself.