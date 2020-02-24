Krispy Kreme to launch national delivery service Saturday

Krispy Kreme is getting ready to launch a service that will deliver doughnuts to your door.It will begin across the country on leap day, which is Saturday, February 29.In most cases, you will have to be within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme shop to utilize the delivery service.Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website, but there is a five-dollar fee.To kick off its new service, Krispy Kreme will also deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies near branch locations.