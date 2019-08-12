Food & Drink

Lucky Charms teams up with Jet-Puffed to sell bag of 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'

Who needs cereal?

Who needs cereal?


Inner children everywhere can rejoice as Lucky Charms announced they will sell bags of their magically delicious marshmallows separately of their whole grain shapes.

The company teamed up with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to offer the bags of bigger versions of the marshmallows found in the cereal for $1.50.

The company posted an announcement to their Twitter account August 7.



In a statement, the company said the "Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows" will start appearing on shelves later this month.

For more information visit www.luckycharms.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldcerealconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled pond
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland prepares for retirement
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Show More
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
Patient files lawsuit against Fresno doctor accused of sex crimes
Brothers accused of running insurance fraud ring admit to crimes
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at Texas mall, police say
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
More TOP STORIES News