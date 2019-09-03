Food & Drink

New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- A controversy has been cooked up at a New Mexico restaurant.

Not because of the food, but because of the menu.

In particular, what the owner is calling some of the items on that menu.

A newly opened taqueria in Albuquerque created its menu using terms made famous, or perhaps infamous, by President Trump.

Some of the offerings include "the immigrant", "the wall", and "the lock her up".

The owner, Hanif Mohamed, says he meant to be edgy and to spark conversation, but plenty of people think the names normalize what many see as hate speech.
