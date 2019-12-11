Food & Drink

Pillsbury rolls out Lucky Charms cookie dough

By Brock Koller
Around the holiday season, food companies introduce a variety of limited edition treats.

From chocolates, to candies, to cereals, the grocery store is filled with themed products that won't last long.

One such item is gaining lots of attention for being "magically delicious": Limited Edition Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookies.

The cookie dough is packed with the colors of the Lucky Charms' hearts, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, and rainbows marshmallows.

Pillsbury says just put the cookie dough on a cookie sheet and bake - "no mixing, no slicing, no mess."

Pillsbury's website says it makes 24 cookies per package, though the package itself reads "12 big cookies."

According to the directions, it takes 16 to 19 minutes to bake.

The Limited Edition Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookies is available at select retailers now for $2.50 and will roll out nationally in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookiesfoodcookie doughcerealconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
More TOP STORIES News