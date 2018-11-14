Pizza Pasta Pomodoro brings organic and gluten-free Italian options to Northeast Fresno

A new Italian spot has opened its doors in Northeast Fresno. Called Pizza Pasta Pomodoro, it's located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105 and uses "local, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, gluten-free, organic ingredients whenever possible," per its website.
Calabrian-born chef Piero Manno, author of the memoir "Chasing Semolina," is serving up bowls of pasta ranging from fusilli with pesto to a gluten-free penne with beef ragu. The restaurant also provides catering options for its pastas.
On the pizza menu, look for the Americana (with uncured pepperoni), the prosciutto with organic baby arugula, or the spicy salami with Fresno chiles. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Pizza Pasta Pomodoro has garnered raves from patrons thus far, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Abraham A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 9, called it, "One of the best pizzas I have ever had." He additionally praised the freshness of the ingredients and dough.
"The prices were worth the portions and the quality is excellent," Yelper Jane D. agreed. "Don't be misled by the size description of the pizza on their menus. It says "personal size" ... but it can feed at least two people."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
