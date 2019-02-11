Sandwich lovers: "Ike's Love and Sandwiches" opens in Fresno

A sandwich shop with several locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada -- is opening up for business in Fresno."Ike's Love and Sandwiches" is now open in Northwest Fresno in the Palmdon Shopping Center -- at the corner of Palm and Herndon.The business' first location was opened in San Francisco back in 2007.Since then, they've grown to 54 locations.The first lucky 54 customers that visited the shop got their sandwich of choice, for free."We like to be community-based. We want to bring the jobs and at the same time serve sandwiches to people that love sandwiches," said training director Paul FitzpatrickIn about a month -- the sandwich shop will open up their second location in Northeast Fresno -- at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.