FOOD & DRINK

Sandwich lovers: "Ike's Love and Sandwiches" opens in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandwich lovers: "Ike's Love and Sandwiches" opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A sandwich shop with several locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada -- is opening up for business in Fresno.

"Ike's Love and Sandwiches" is now open in Northwest Fresno in the Palmdon Shopping Center -- at the corner of Palm and Herndon.

The business' first location was opened in San Francisco back in 2007.

Since then, they've grown to 54 locations.

The first lucky 54 customers that visited the shop got their sandwich of choice, for free.

"We like to be community-based. We want to bring the jobs and at the same time serve sandwiches to people that love sandwiches," said training director Paul Fitzpatrick

In about a month -- the sandwich shop will open up their second location in Northeast Fresno -- at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfoodie callfoodFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Donut Sticks coming to McDonald's next week
Domino's overcharges Houston couple $1,600 for pizza
Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News