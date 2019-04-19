food

Sugar Pine Smokehouse opening this weekend in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend marks the grand opening for a new restaurant in Madera.

The Sugar Pine Smokehouse took over the former Cool Hand Luke's location near the Madera Fairgrounds.

The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday at 11:30 am.

There will also be live music.

The new restaurant will specialize in barbeque cuisine including smoked entrees.

The Smokehouse will also offer professionally mixed drinks with a full bar.

The name Sugar Pine is a throwback to Madera's roots referencing the former Sugar Pine Lumber Company that established the city of Madera.
