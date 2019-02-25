The 3 best spots to score seafood in Visalia

1. Xiong Pho N Seafood
Photo: Jacob/Yelp
First up is Oval Park's Xiong Pho N Seafood, situated at 924 N. Court St. With four stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be the best place of its kind in Visalia.
2. LemonShark Poke
Photo: lemonshark poke/Yelp
LemonShark Poke, located at 2038 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite M9, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine, spirits, poke and seafood 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.
3. Mariscos El 30
Photo: Jessica D./Yelp
Finally, there's Mariscos El 30, a local favorite with four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 1300 W. Houston Ave. to hit up the Mexican spot, which offers seafood and empanadas, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
