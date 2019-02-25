FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best spots to score seafood in Visalia

Photo: LemonShark Poke/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Visalia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Xiong Pho N Seafood



Photo: Jacob/Yelp

First up is Oval Park's Xiong Pho N Seafood, situated at 924 N. Court St. With four stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be the best place of its kind in Visalia.

2. LemonShark Poke



Photo: lemonshark poke/Yelp

LemonShark Poke, located at 2038 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite M9, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine, spirits, poke and seafood 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

3. Mariscos El 30



Photo: Jessica D./Yelp

Finally, there's Mariscos El 30, a local favorite with four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 1300 W. Houston Ave. to hit up the Mexican spot, which offers seafood and empanadas, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVisalia
FOOD & DRINK
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
Coke introduces new flavor: Orange Vanilla
The 5 best spots to score desserts in Clovis
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
ICE issues immigration detainer on driver in deadly Selma DUI crash
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Truck crashes through building in Southeast Fresno
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
Roadway closed following mini-mall fire in Madera
New chief sworn in to Atwater Police Department
Show More
Meet the four candidates vying for Clovis City Council seats
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help cat with head stuck in can
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
More News