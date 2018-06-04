FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best burger bistros in Fresno

Bulldog Burger Bistro | Photo: Mai T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Where's the best burger in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the places to get burgers in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Colorado Grill



Photo: Tiffany V./Yelp

Topping the list is Colorado Grill. Found at 46 E. Herndon Ave. in Woodward Park, the original location of the popular local chain is the highest rated burger spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for specialty sandwiches like the pastrami burger, chili burger and the steak fries popular with Yelpers. The eatery also serves sides like jumbo onion rings and root beer floats.

2. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill



Photo: Andrew A./Yelp

Next up is West's Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, situated at 4466 W. Ashlan. With 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelpers praise Weekend Dreams for its generous portions, flavorful patties, reasonable prices and friendly service. The restaurant also offers a variety of other sandwiches and traditional breakfast fare like pancakes and eggs.

3. Buffalo Ranch Wings & Things



Photo: Rocky B./Yelp

McLane's Buffalo Ranch Wings & Things, located at 4315 E. Shields Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews for its friendly service, chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches.

Although the wings are the big draw at Buffalo Ranch, diners can also find "Things" like the Ranch Mushroom Burger, with a Black Angus patty and sauteed mushrooms.

4. Bulldog Burger Bistro



Photo: D. W. C./Yelp
Bulldog Burger Bistro, a New American spot that offers burgers, beer and more in Hoover, is another popular go-to, with four stars out of 353 Yelp reviews.

Expect to find plenty of different burger options, led by the Big Bulldog double cheeseburger with bacon and pastrami on a brioche bun. Head over to 1782 E. Barstow Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Starving Artists Bistro



Photo: K V./Yelp

Last but not least, over by Woodward Park, check out Starving Artists Bistro, which has earned four stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp. The classy burger joint gets top marks from Yelpers for its ambiance, which includes live music and artwork by local artists.

From the menu, reviewers recommend the buffalo burger (with blue cheese and buffalo wing sauce), the hot dog sliders and the short rib tacos. You can find the bistro in Suite 101 of the RiverView Shopping Center at 9447 N. Fort Washington Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News