FOOD & DRINK

Wingstop brings more wings to Fresno

Photo: Wingstop/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score chicken wings and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Wingstop, the new location can be found at 3244 E. Tulare St. in the Roosevelt area.

Wingstop is an international franchise with more than 1,000 locations across North America and Asia. There are now six restaurants throughout the Fresno area.

Like other locations, this Wingstop offers made-to-order bone-in wings, boneless wings and chicken strips. Diners can order their chicken in 10 different flavors, such as hickory smoked barbecue, mango habanero, lemon garlic and Hawaiian.

Sides include potato salad, smothered cheese fries, baked beans and housemade bleu cheese dip. (You can check out the full menu for this location here.)

So far, Wingstop has a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.

Karina H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, said, "... the wings were steaming hot, the fries were on fire -- will be coming back soon. Louisiana rub wings I feel were the best."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wingstop is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News