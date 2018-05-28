A new spot to score chicken wings and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Wingstop, the new location can be found at 3244 E. Tulare St. in the Roosevelt area.
Wingstop is an international franchise with more than 1,000 locations across North America and Asia. There are now six restaurants throughout the Fresno area.
Like other locations, this Wingstop offers made-to-order bone-in wings, boneless wings and chicken strips. Diners can order their chicken in 10 different flavors, such as hickory smoked barbecue, mango habanero, lemon garlic and Hawaiian.
Sides include potato salad, smothered cheese fries, baked beans and housemade bleu cheese dip. (You can check out the full menu for this location here.)
So far, Wingstop has a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Karina H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, said, "... the wings were steaming hot, the fries were on fire -- will be coming back soon. Louisiana rub wings I feel were the best."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wingstop is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Wingstop brings more wings to Fresno
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News