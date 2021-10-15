Education

Renaming of Forkner Elementary met with mixed reaction

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Renaming of Forkner Elementary met with mixed reaction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The name of J.C. Forkner will be removed from a Fresno Unified Elementary School next school year. It will be renamed to honor Roger Tatarian, a prominent local Armenian.

"We finally are honored for the contributions we have made to the city of Fresno and to the greater Fresno area because they are many," said Michelle Asadoorian.

Asadoorian started the effort to change the schools name after the discovery of discriminatory language written in the deeds of the properties J.C. Forkner sold in the early to mid-20th century.

At that time in history, such language was not rare, but it prevented Armenians -- among other races and ethnicities -- from living in his communities.

RELATED: Fresno Unified board votes to rename Forkner Elementary, will now honor Roger Tatarian

"When you read those words, they punch you in the gut," said Asadoorian.

But the way the district went about the name change was unsettling for some.

"Singling out one school across a large district sets a precedent that this board and the district will randomly and inconsistently consider the renaming of schools without analysis by a committee," said one speaker at Wednesday's school board meeting.

After the decision to rename, the board did establish such a committee for name decisions moving forward.

For people in support of the Forkner name change -- they feel the district is righting a wrong.

"It's a positive thing in teaching kids when you find something out that's egregious you become better people and correct it," said Asadoorian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News