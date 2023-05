Tom Goodwin catches up with ABC30 Action News about his past and future endeavors in baseball.

Former All-American Tom Goodwin talks current state of college athletics & coaching interest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tom Goodwin catches up with ABC30 Action News about his past and future endeavors in baseball.

A 1989 All-American at Fresno State, Goodwin parlayed first base coaching jobs with the Mets and Red Sox into his current position as roving instructor for the Atlanta Braves.

His future plans, he says, reside in coaching college baseball.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.