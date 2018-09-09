Former sheriff's deputy arrested after skipping out on punishment

Police arrested a former Fresno County sheriff's deputy who disappeared just as a judge was set to punish him for insurance fraud.Sher Moua lost his job as a deputy last year when Clovis police investigated him for setting fire to his own SUV.Investigators learned he'd bought a special insurance policy to increase its value just three days earlier.He skipped a meeting in July with the probation officer figuring out what his punishment should be, and then skipped court when a judge was supposed to punish him.The judge issued a warrant for his arrest and a probation team arrested him this weekend.He could now get his punishment this week.