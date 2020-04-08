Coronavirus

Fresno County foster parents lose children in coronavirus custody dilemma

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus crisis has complicated child custody transfers, and the foster care system is right in the middle of a dilemma.

Dawn and Michael Wells became foster parents for the first time in 2013 because they could see the need in Fresno County.

"We're also firm believers of people that could do something and can do something, they need to do something," said Michael Wells.

They adopted their first foster child and later took in three siblings over the last year.

They say the first of the sisters they fostered, a 6-year-old, was very neglected, had medical concerns, and wasn't enrolled in school.

But she bonded quickly with one of the three children already in the Wells home.

"We took her on vacation and made sure she had clothes and things she had never experienced before, and she really blossomed and became just truly a beautiful kid," Dawn Wells said.

We're not sharing images of the children to protect their privacy, but two of the girl's siblings came to live with them in August.

In March, after the city of Fresno issued a shelter in place order because of coronavirus, the foster parents say the children were on limited visitation with their biological parents.

They did it remotely, via video. But six days after the city's order, they say the social worker changed the classification to allow the biological parents "extended" visitation.

The next day, the county courts temporarily suspended in-person visitation between foster children and their parents, which would've calmed some worries for the Wells family.

"Part of our concern is that a lot of different families will be coming together in one place, which puts us at higher risk of contracting COVID-19," said Dawn Wells.

But the order carved out an exception for "extended" visitation, giving the Department of Social Services discretion to allow overnight visits with biological parents.

The Wells family says the Child Welfare Division decided their foster kids should spend overnight visits with their biological parents and their siblings from other foster homes.

They refused.

"We really want to keep the foster children as safe as the social workers," Dawn Wells said. "The social workers are not coming out to do face-to-face visits because it's not safe for them."

Department of Social Services director Delfino Neira told Action News they're providing services through the pandemic.

But he said he couldn't comment on the case because the records are confidential.

They took the three children from the Wells home Tuesday, a few minutes after his email exchange with us.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
kfsn-news-digital-team
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiafoster carefoster kidscoronavirusadoptioncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News