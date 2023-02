Police searching for parents of 3-year-old child found in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone in Atwater on Thursday.

Officials with the Atwater Police Department say a passerby found the 3-year-old child on the corner of Fifth and Fir Avenue.

Officers say they have called Child Protective Services as they continue looking for the parents or guardians.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396.