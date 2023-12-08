Four people are in the Mariposa County jail after sheriff's deputies recovered drugs from a children's Sunday school room.

4 arrested after meth recovered inside Mariposa County church, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are in the Mariposa County jail after sheriff's deputies recovered drugs from a children's Sunday school room.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at the Lutheran Church on Highway 49, near Drury Lane.

Deputies say they received a tip that people being housed at the church's Sunday school room were in possession of methamphetamine.

During the search, they recovered drugs, paraphernalia and evidence of sales.

Four people -- identified as Megan McWhorter, Kelly Curtis, Ray Hettinger and Michael Adamcik -- were all taken into custody.

Their bail has been set at $30,000 each.