Cafeteria deemed safe at Farmersville school after students fell ill, superintendent says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Class is resuming at an elementary school in Farmersville after nearly four dozen children fell ill on campus.

The city fire department says about 43 kids reported feeling sick Wednesday afternoon at Freedom Elementary.

The children described feeling nauseous, dizzy, and numbness in their mouths and fingers.

Thirty-four students were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated.

Nine were picked up by their parents.

The superintendent says the cafeteria was inspected and found to be safe, so it was open Thursday.

