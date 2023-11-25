Preparing for the deep freeze and staying safe in Central California

As Central California prepares for a deep freeze, make sure you're being thorough in taking care of your family and home.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Central California prepares for a deep freeze make sure you're being thorough in taking care of your family and home, as well as safe, especially if you choose to use space heaters.

"We always say 'The Four Ps": people, pets, plants, and pipes," said Ian Williams, Fresno Ag Hardware.

Home preservation should be top of mind said Williams. He suggests insulating the pipes in your home, especially if you live up in the hills, so they don't burst leaving you a major mess to clean up.

"We also have portable heaters, we have blankets for pets, we have frost blankets for the delicate plants," said Williams.

If you choose to get a space heater Fresno Fire Department wants you to use them safely. Friday afternoon Fresno Fire responded to smoke in a home caused by clothes by a radiator heater on Fulton and Elizabeth in Central Fresno.

Captain Kenneth Garcia said with any sort of heater place it on a flat surface several feet away from anything flammable, like clothes, curtains, furniture, and toys. He has a simple way to figure out if a heater is too close.

"If you're standing close it and your leg starts to burn, that's too close for any type of combustibles," said Garcia.

Heaters should be plugged directly into wall outlets and replaced if you see any signs of damage. Garcia said don't leave heaters unattended and keep them out of reach of children and pets to reduce the risk of being knocked over and causing fires.

If you have an outdoor or propane-powered heater Garcia said don't use that indoors as they release deadly carbon monoxide.