Fresno opens warming centers for a second night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People waited outside the Ted C. Wills Community Center on Monday night to get to the warmth inside.

It's one of three locations in Fresno where anyone can find comfort from the cold, especially those in the unhoused community.

The Maxie L. Parks and Mosqueda community centers are also opening their doors from 7 pm to 7 am on nights when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

Every degree below that can be dangerous.

"As we are starting to see temperatures drop, we are starting to see common cold illnesses, such as hypothermia and frostbite," said Fresno County Public Health Doctor Trinidad Solis.

This winter, the city is providing more than a roof.

"When anyone comes to the warming center, they are offered a meal, a burrito and a drink. They're also offered a blanket here," explained Poverello Program Officer Sara Mirhadi.

People staying overnight will also get a second meal in the morning before they leave.

The city has also partnered with the Poverello House to help manage the warming centers.

"Them being in the community, they have the knowledge and the knowhow. They have the social workers," Assistant City Manager Michael Rogers.

In addition to meals, city officials say they wanted to provide more services to people needing help.

"If anyone needs to get to any of the warming centers, transportation is free," said Rogers.

With the added services, Fresno spends about $14,000 every night the warming centers are open.

Officials say the priceless value of a life far outweighs the expense.

"The city is here. We're trying to make sure we're giving an opportunity for individuals to stay warm," said Rogers.

