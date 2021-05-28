Hundreds of job openings at Fresno's Amazon fulfillment center

The 855,000 square foot building has over 5,000 employees, and recently, hundreds of job opportunities in the Central Valley became open.
General Manager Craig Norris says the safety of their employees has always been a top priority, and during the pandemic, they sprung into action and made many changes.
"The company spent $11 billion on this infrastructure in the past year," says Norris.
Money went toward hiring Social Distancing Ambassadors, adding secondary checkpoints, physical barriers, sanitation throughout the fulfillment and more.
"We are providing a vaccination and testing site here on site so our associates don't have to impact their daily life," says Norris.
In addition, Amazon is investing $300 million this year to provide a new program called Working Well Huddle to reduce injuries in the workplace.
The pilot program from 2019 to 2020 showed a substantial decrease in injuries.
"The goal is to have a 50% reduction by 2025," says Norris.
And while Amazon Robotics continue doing most of the work, hands are still needed.
Norris says with the industry growing as quickly, opportunities to move up the ladder within Amazon will always be there.
"I tell my team that joining Amazon is like hitting the career jackpot. With our growth and how we can deliver and expand, possibilities are unlimited."
