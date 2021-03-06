Eight people displaced after apartment fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An apartment fire in northwest Fresno left eight people without a place to stay.

A kitchen fire broke out in a unit at the Hyde Apartments on Valentine and San Jose around 8 pm Friday.

The fire destroyed that apartment and cut off power to several others before fire teams could get a hold of the flames.

Investigators say the fire did about $75,000 in total damage.

The eight people displaced by the fire all got out safely.
