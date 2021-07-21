Woman accused of starting fire in central Fresno arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in custody after a fire broke out at a small shed in central Fresno.

Fire investigators are calling the blaze near College Avenue and Floradora suspicious.

Flames ignited around 5 pm Tuesday and spread from the shed to several fences of neighbors.

Fire crews put out the fire before homes were impacted.

Witnesses told investigators they saw someone starting the fire.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting the fire.

She has not been identified.
