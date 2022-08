No injuries have been reported.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after a shooting outside of a popular central Fresno bar.

Police were called to Strummer's in the Tower District around 1 am on Sunday or reports of shots fired.

Investigators say the man was upset after security guards didn't allow him into the business.

As he reached for a revolver attached to his ankle, the security guards tackled him.

He was able to fire several shots into the air.

