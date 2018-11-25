CAMP FIRE

Fresno based tiny homes company helping fire victims get back on their feet

EMBED </>More Videos

KJE Tiny homes owner Ashley Cobbs is making sure tiny homes serve as wildfire relief.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the cost of housing climbs in the State of California a new trend is boasting more than affordability.

KJE Tiny homes owner Ashley Cobbs is making sure they serve as wildfire relief.

"I can't imagine what they're going through, losing their home all of their possessions just to up and leave one day for an evacuation order inking they were going to come back in a couple of hours," said KJE Tiny Homes Owner Ashley Cobbs.

After the Camp Fire burning in Butte County destroyed close to 1,400 homes, she decided to connect with fire victims on Facebook with the intent to donate a home to a family in need.

"We wanted to do everything we could do to help out. We have fires here in Fresno so it could easily be our family that's suffering next," said Cobbs.

That's how she met Paradise resident Crystal Comer-who wrote out her story as a way to process what happened. Little did she know her words would strike a chord with Ashley.

"We got out Thursday morning just barely we were some of the last ones to make it out," said Comer.

The nursing student and mother of two girls ages 10 and four, has a baby boy due in March. Though she, her parents and uncle lost their homes as well as all of their belongings. She's thankful everyone in her family survived.

"There's a lot of people that didn't make it out that could've easily been us," said Comer.

Crystal is still in disbelief but beyond thankful to start the process to rebuild.

"If we can give a piece of that life back and to give their kids stability back then I think its worth it," said Cobbs.

You can make a donation to their GoFundMe here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfiredonations
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Most destructive wildfires in California history
California's worst wildfires: How were they started?
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Family caravans to Butte County with 5 trailers for displaced families
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Million-dollar Clovis home reduced to rubble in early morning fire
Man shot multiple times in Kern County, drives himself to Richgrove Market
U.S. agents shoot tear gas at migrants as crossing is suspended at Tijuana
Teen bites market clerk's hand while attempting to steal cigars
Lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
Man shot, injured after bar fight in Central Fresno
State trooper delivers baby off North Carolina highway
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Show More
Fresno State ranked in top 25 ahead of MW title game
Family caravans to Butte County with 5 trailers for displaced families
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
Holiday leftovers guide: How long turkey and other foods last
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
More News