Fresno based tiny homes company helping fire victims get back on their feet

As the cost of housing climbs in the State of California a new trend is boasting more than affordability.KJE Tiny homes owner Ashley Cobbs is making sure they serve as wildfire relief."I can't imagine what they're going through, losing their home all of their possessions just to up and leave one day for an evacuation order inking they were going to come back in a couple of hours," said KJE Tiny Homes Owner Ashley Cobbs.After the Camp Fire burning in Butte County destroyed close to 1,400 homes, she decided to connect with fire victims on Facebook with the intent to donate a home to a family in need."We wanted to do everything we could do to help out. We have fires here in Fresno so it could easily be our family that's suffering next," said Cobbs.That's how she met Paradise resident Crystal Comer-who wrote out her story as a way to process what happened. Little did she know her words would strike a chord with Ashley."We got out Thursday morning just barely we were some of the last ones to make it out," said Comer.The nursing student and mother of two girls ages 10 and four, has a baby boy due in March. Though she, her parents and uncle lost their homes as well as all of their belongings. She's thankful everyone in her family survived."There's a lot of people that didn't make it out that could've easily been us," said Comer.Crystal is still in disbelief but beyond thankful to start the process to rebuild."If we can give a piece of that life back and to give their kids stability back then I think its worth it," said Cobbs.You can make a donation to their GoFundMe