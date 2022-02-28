BBQ, fitness, clothing, and more: A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area

Why the focus on Black-owned businesses?
So here's a list of different types of businesses - from BBQ to beauty and wellness, fitness to photography, clothing to cosmetics - all owned by Black entrepreneurs and creators in the Central Valley.
Did we miss any businesses? Do we need to make a correction? Please let us know through the 'Report a Typo' link at the bottom of the page.
RESTAURANTS/ FOOD-BASED BUSINESSES
- TAKE 3 BURGERS
1230 Fulton Mall, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- PHILL'S CORNER GRILL BBQ & CATERING
1427 Tollhouse Rd, Clovis, CA 93611
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- WEEKEND DREAMS PIZZA & WINGS/ WEEKEND DREAMS BURGERS & GRILL
4442 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93722/
4466 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93722
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.
- TOWER BLENDZ
802 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
RELATED: New healthy eatery Tower Blendz offers smoothies, acai bowls and more
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- TOSHIKO RAMEN AND SUSHI BAR
1112 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- SMOKEY'S GRILL
2707 N Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA 93705
You can find them on Facebook.
- KOCKY'S BAR AND GRILL
1231 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- TRIUMPH AFRICAN RESTAURANT
5730 N First St, Fresno, CA 93720
You can learn more about them on their website.
- FASIKA ETHIOPIAN RESTAURANT
4712 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.
- THE MUG
1137 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- FULL CIRCLE BREWING CO.
712 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- BBQ BOB
1214 Jones Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
You can find them on Facebook.
- DOLL'S KITCHEN
4795 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- FRESNO GUMBO HOUSE
2503 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93703
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- THE ROSE
820 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721
RELATED: New Black-owned venue The Rose opening in Downtown Fresno
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.
- RHAPSODY'S RESTAURANT
3209 W Shaw Ave Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93711
You can order their food here, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- CHICKEN KING
1234 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721
You can learn more about them here, or on FacebooK.
- CHEF PAULS CAFE
952 F St, Fresno, CA 93706
RELATED: Chef Paul's Cafe in Fresno makes list of top must-try black-owned restaurants in US
You can find them on Instagram or on Facebook.
- THA SOUL CHEFS
PO Box 982 Fresno, CA 93714
You can find them on Facebook.
- LADALE'S HOUSES OF FLAVOR
2026 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
FOOD TRUCKS/ MOBILE CARTS/ POP-UPS/ DELIVERY
- BRAN'S SWEET TREATS
RELATED: Fresno woman serves up cake with a spin
CAKE IN A JAR: This Fresno baker has been satisfying sweet tooths across the Valley in a creative and portable way.— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) April 16, 2019
FULL STORY: https://t.co/5fzPqmdWCF pic.twitter.com/iutnYE6rJt
You can order online through their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- DOUGH AMAZING
You can order on their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- GRANDMA'S BUTTER BUNCHES
RELATED: Sweet Fresno business finds way to give back with its puff corn
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- PLANET VEGAN BURGERS
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- E'S SOL FOOD
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- FURY
RELATED: Madera native's Nashville-inspired chicken business thriving
You can order online through their website, or find them on Instagram or Twitter.
- WING YOUR BELL
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- THE LOVING SEED
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- HELLA VEGAN SANDWICHES
You can find them on Instagram.
- WEST NATIVE COFFEE
You can find them on Instagram.
- BIG MAN'S CALIFORNIA BBQ
You can find them on Facebook.
- CENTER CORK WINE
RELATED: Former Bulldog creates Center Cork wine for a good cause
You can order on the website, or reach out on Instagram or Facebook.
NONPROFITS
- READING HEART
RELATED: Literacy organization, started by young girl, opens new distribution center
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- KYJO ENTERPRISES
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- I AM VALUABLE
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
LIFESTYLE
- JUST MY ESSENTIALS
RELATED: 5 months after attack, owner of Black-owned business launches second store in Old Town Clovis
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- THE WELLNESS CENTER
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- SCENT AND FIRE
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES
- PAYTON'S CLOSET
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- HAUS OF ESSENTIALS
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- KING KULTURE CLOTHING
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- ULTRO SPORT
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- HALCYON STREETWEAR
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- THE G.Y.M WIG
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- QUAN RAGS
RELATED: Young Black entrepreneur opens clothing business in central Fresno
You can find them on Instagram.
- PURE REGALIA
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- PLATINUM KROOQS
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- KEBA'S BOUTIQUE
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- DOS FASHIONS
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- FEMALE CEO COLLECTION
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
SPORTS + FITNESS
- SWOLE FITNESS
ADDRESS:
1755 N. Gateway Blvd ste 101 Fresno, CA 93727
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- IRON BIRD FITNESS
814 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- PLAYGROUND TRAINING ACADEMY
2882 Larkin Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- COACH CAT
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- T1 SPORTS ACADEMY
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- PURPOSED II PRAISE SCHOOL OF DANCE
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
BEAUTY + COSMETICS + PERSONAL CARE + WELLNESS
- NOLA DESIGNER CUTS
RELATED: Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community as business owner
You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.
- THE CHEFNEV LOUNGE
You can find them on Instagram.
- PINK PALACE BEAUTY SUPPLY
You can find them on Facebook.
- LIPS BY BB COSMETICS
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- WIG IT 2
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- BRAID BAR ASH
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- MINKXMUCK LASHES
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- ALL A'S SEA MOSS
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.
- B.O.K. CLINICAL
You can find them on Instagram and Facebook.
- SLEEP SILK
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
CREATIVE SERVICES
- HARAJANAE ART
You can learn more about her on her website, or on Instagram.
- FRESBERG CARTOON
You can visit their channel here or learn more about them on Instagram.
- SOCIAL MEDIA SIDEKICK
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- JKP PHOTOGRAPHY
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- SPLENDID TECHNIQUE
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
TRAVEL AND ENTERTAINMENT
- AUTHENTIC ADVENTURES CENCAL
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- LEMOORE LABYRINTH
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
OTHER SERVICES
- BBQ RAY'S DETAILING
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.
- NEW LIFE DISCOVERY
You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.
- GRAVES BROS UPHOLSTERY
You can learn more about them on their website.