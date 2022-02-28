black-owned business

BBQ, fitness, clothing, and more: A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are putting a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area, so that our Central Valley community can help support and nurture them throughout the year.

Why the focus on Black-owned businesses?

  • Because Black-owned businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
  • Because Black entrepreneurs have less startup capital, and face greater systemic barriers to funding, aid, and social support that make it harder for their businesses to succeed.
  • And because increasing the number of Black-owned businesses is integral to closing the historical racial wealth gap and building a more equitable society.


    • So here's a list of different types of businesses - from BBQ to beauty and wellness, fitness to photography, clothing to cosmetics - all owned by Black entrepreneurs and creators in the Central Valley.

    Did we miss any businesses? Do we need to make a correction? Please let us know through the 'Report a Typo' link at the bottom of the page.

    RESTAURANTS/ FOOD-BASED BUSINESSES


    • TAKE 3 BURGERS
    Build-your-own-burger joint serving customizable burgers, sandwiches, sides, and shakes

    1230 Fulton Mall, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • PHILL'S CORNER GRILL BBQ & CATERING
    BBQ restaurant serving burgers, burritos, tri-tip, ribs, and grilled chicken meals

    1427 Tollhouse Rd, Clovis, CA 93611

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • WEEKEND DREAMS PIZZA & WINGS/ WEEKEND DREAMS BURGERS & GRILL
    Family-owned business with two different locations on Ashlan Ave. - one is a pizza parlor, the other a burger joint

    4442 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93722/
    4466 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93722

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.

    • TOWER BLENDZ
    Restaurant serving healthy, tasty options for foods and beverages

    802 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728

    RELATED: New healthy eatery Tower Blendz offers smoothies, acai bowls and more

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • TOSHIKO RAMEN AND SUSHI BAR
    Japanese restaurant featuring made-to-order sushi, ramen, and teriyaki bowls

    1112 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • SMOKEY'S GRILL
    Restaurant serving BBQ and soul food, also offers catering services

    2707 N Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA 93705

    You can find them on Facebook.

    • KOCKY'S BAR AND GRILL
    Restaurant specializing in large buffalo wings, started by two Fresno State alumni

    1231 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • TRIUMPH AFRICAN RESTAURANT
    Restaurant serving traditional West African dishes like jollof, egusi, and fufu

    5730 N First St, Fresno, CA 93720

    You can learn more about them on their website.

    • FASIKA ETHIOPIAN RESTAURANT
    Restaurant serving traditional East African fare like sambusa, ugali, and injera

    4712 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.

    • THE MUG
    Coffee shop serving specialty drinks, and fresh-baked desserts and pastries

    1137 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • FULL CIRCLE BREWING CO.
    Micro-brewery and live entertainment venue in downtown Fresno

    712 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • BBQ BOB
    Barbeque joint serving soul food dishes in their special BBQ sauce

    1214 Jones Ave, Fresno, CA 93706

    You can find them on Facebook.

    • DOLL'S KITCHEN
    Restaurant serving gourmet BBQ and soul food

    4795 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • FRESNO GUMBO HOUSE
    Cajun/ Creole restaurant known for its gumbo and seafood platters

    2503 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93703

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • THE ROSE
    Fine-dining restaurant and entertainment venue

    820 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721

    RELATED: New Black-owned venue The Rose opening in Downtown Fresno

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.

    • RHAPSODY'S RESTAURANT
    Restaurant serving soul food fare with a Southern touch

    3209 W Shaw Ave Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93711

    You can order their food here, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • CHICKEN KING
    Soul food restaurant boasting authentic Southern cooking

    1234 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

    You can learn more about them here, or on FacebooK.

    • CHEF PAULS CAFE
    Nationally renowned restaurant offering soul food/ comfort food dishes

    952 F St, Fresno, CA 93706

    RELATED: Chef Paul's Cafe in Fresno makes list of top must-try black-owned restaurants in US

    You can find them on Instagram or on Facebook.

    • THA SOUL CHEFS
    Soul food restaurant

    PO Box 982 Fresno, CA 93714

    You can find them on Facebook.

    • LADALE'S HOUSES OF FLAVOR
    Store selling unique sauces, spices, seasonings and dry rubs

    2026 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    FOOD TRUCKS/ MOBILE CARTS/ POP-UPS/ DELIVERY


    • BRAN'S SWEET TREATS
    Dessert shop specializing in its Cake in a Jar, available for delivery and pick-up

    RELATED: Fresno woman serves up cake with a spin



    You can order online through their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • DOUGH AMAZING
    Bakery delivering large, warm, fresh-baked cookies to your doorstep

    You can order on their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • GRANDMA'S BUTTER BUNCHES
    Pop-up selling almost two dozen flavors of savory and sweet puff corn

    RELATED: Sweet Fresno business finds way to give back with its puff corn

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • PLANET VEGAN BURGERS
    Food truck serving plant-based gourmet burgers

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • E'S SOL FOOD
    Food truck serving Cajun, Creole, and southern soul food

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • FURY
    Food truck serving Nashville-style chicken

    RELATED: Madera native's Nashville-inspired chicken business thriving

    You can order online through their website, or find them on Instagram or Twitter.

    • WING YOUR BELL
    Food truck serving different kinds of finger foods, such as wings, fries, and cheese bites

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • THE LOVING SEED
    Acaí and wellness bar food truck serving aaí bowls, smoothies, and juices

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • HELLA VEGAN SANDWICHES
    Food truck serving vegan and plant-based sandwiches

    You can find them on Instagram.

    • WEST NATIVE COFFEE
    Mobile cart started by coffee lovers from southwest Fresno

    You can find them on Instagram.

    • BIG MAN'S CALIFORNIA BBQ
    Food truck serving BBQ food

    You can find them on Facebook.

    • CENTER CORK WINE
    Wine company started by former Fresno State basketball player; part of the profits go toward helping local high school players

    RELATED: Former Bulldog creates Center Cork wine for a good cause

    You can order on the website, or reach out on Instagram or Facebook.

    NONPROFITS


    • READING HEART
    Literacy organization dedicated to serving kids, especially those with limited access to books

    RELATED: Literacy organization, started by young girl, opens new distribution center

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • KYJO ENTERPRISES
    Organization running foster homes for at-risk youth

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • I AM VALUABLE
    Educational/ wellness consultant and personal coach

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    LIFESTYLE


    • JUST MY ESSENTIALS
    Store selling locally-made, all-natural bath products

    RELATED: 5 months after attack, owner of Black-owned business launches second store in Old Town Clovis

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • THE WELLNESS CENTER
    Store selling naturally-made wellness products

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • SCENT AND FIRE
    Manufacturer and seller of perfume-based fragrances, bath soaks, body oils, and liquid soaps

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES


    • PAYTON'S CLOSET
    Boutique selling custom clothes, specializing in school, sports, and organization spirit wear

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • HAUS OF ESSENTIALS
    Online clothing store

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • KING KULTURE CLOTHING
    Online apparel store

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • ULTRO SPORT
    Veteran-owned online apparel store selling activewear

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • HALCYON STREETWEAR
    Online apparel store

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • THE G.Y.M WIG
    Online store selling athletic and fitness wigs designed to be worn while working out

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • QUAN RAGS
    Hair accessories store selling headbands, bonnets and durags

    RELATED: Young Black entrepreneur opens clothing business in central Fresno

    You can find them on Instagram.

    • PURE REGALIA
    Online store selling bracelets, necklaces, and luxury candles

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • PLATINUM KROOQS
    Online store selling clothing and accessories

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • KEBA'S BOUTIQUE
    Online store selling women's clothing and accessories

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • DOS FASHIONS
    Online store selling women's clothing

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • FEMALE CEO COLLECTION
    Online store selling women's clothing and accessories

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    SPORTS + FITNESS


    • SWOLE FITNESS
    Personal trainer

    ADDRESS:
    1755 N. Gateway Blvd ste 101 Fresno, CA 93727

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • IRON BIRD FITNESS
    Gym offering personal trainers and fitness classes

    814 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • PLAYGROUND TRAINING ACADEMY
    Fitness center offering fitness classes for kids and adults, as well as one-on-one training

    2882 Larkin Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • COACH CAT
    Fitness and weight loss coach

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • T1 SPORTS ACADEMY
    Student-athlete training academy started by former Bullard High School grad

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • PURPOSED II PRAISE SCHOOL OF DANCE
    Christian dance school aimed at providing accessible and affordable training for families

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    BEAUTY + COSMETICS + PERSONAL CARE + WELLNESS


    • NOLA DESIGNER CUTS
    Barbershop started by former Fresno Grizzlies mascot

    RELATED: Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community as business owner

    You can find them on Instagram or Facebook.

    • THE CHEFNEV LOUNGE
    Barbershop

    You can find them on Instagram.

    • PINK PALACE BEAUTY SUPPLY
    Beauty supply store

    You can find them on Facebook.

    • LIPS BY BB COSMETICS
    Online store selling vegan homemade cruelty-free lip cosmetics

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • WIG IT 2
    Boutique offering hair products and services

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • BRAID BAR ASH
    Hairstylist specializing in braids and thermal styling

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • MINKXMUCK LASHES
    Online store selling reusable luxury faux mink and real mink lashes

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • ALL A'S SEA MOSS
    Store selling sea moss products

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Facebook.

    • B.O.K. CLINICAL
    Online store selling clinical skincare products.

    You can find them on Instagram and Facebook.

    • SLEEP SILK
    Online store selling pillowcases made of mulberry silk.

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    CREATIVE SERVICES


    • HARAJANAE ART
    Artist taking commission orders.

    You can learn more about her on her website, or on Instagram.

    • FRESBERG CARTOON
    Team behind YouTube channel with animated videos examining history in a fun and humorous fashion.

    You can visit their channel here or learn more about them on Instagram.

    • SOCIAL MEDIA SIDEKICK
    Social media marketing firm

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • JKP PHOTOGRAPHY
    Photographer

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • SPLENDID TECHNIQUE
    Company offering video and photography services

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    TRAVEL AND ENTERTAINMENT


    • AUTHENTIC ADVENTURES CENCAL
    Travel website offering outdoor adventure excursions and custom trips in the Central Valley

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • LEMOORE LABYRINTH
    Escape room

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    OTHER SERVICES


    • BBQ RAY'S DETAILING
    BBQ detailing and restoration services

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram.

    • NEW LIFE DISCOVERY
    Childcare services

    You can learn more about them on their website, or on Instagram or Facebook.

    • GRAVES BROS UPHOLSTERY
    Upholstery services

    You can learn more about them on their website.
