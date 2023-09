A local animal rescue was taking action to help shelter dogs find their forever home.

Local animal rescue holds Pints for Pits fundraiser in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal rescue was taking action to help shelter dogs find their forever home.

The Fresno Bully Rescue held a fundraiser at the *House of Pendragon Brewing Company in Sanger.

The non-profit is a no-kill rescue that is dedicated to helping bully breeds like pit bulls.

There were food trucks and vendors set up at the brewery located on Industrial Way.

Organizers say they want to help de-bunk stereotypes surrounding these breeds.