FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is welcoming its newest resident.

Dara is a two-year-old Malayan tiger.

The Zoo says she is very vocal and loves to play.

She's still learning and adjusting to her new home, as well as undergoing training.

You can see her now in the new Kingdoms of Asia exhibit.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.