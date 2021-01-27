Reckless driver leads deputies on chase through Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reckless driver was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno County on Tuesday.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office's helicopter unit noticed the man speeding and running red lights near Chestnut and Shields Avenue. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase but canceled the pursuit due to safety concerns.Authorities say the man was driving at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour before he crashed into another vehicle. The car was damaged in the crash, and the suspect had to pull over at Manchester Mall.He ran then ran from the car and into a store, where officers cornered him. After refusing commands, authorities were forced to deploy their taser device to bring him into custody."What could have been a very ugly situation today, fortunately, turned out to be alright. But a very scary 15 minutes I think for the public out on the road and all law enforcement not knowing what this guy was going to do," said Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.No one else was hurt in the chase. The suspect is set to undergo a mental evaluation and is currently facing multiple charges.